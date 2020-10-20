Critical Survey: Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 3 0 2.50 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 43.71%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Obsidian Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.51 -$18.58 million N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.08 -$593.84 million N/A N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -134.64% -0.78% -0.55% Obsidian Energy -392.45% -157.52% -84.07%

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

