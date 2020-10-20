Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.57

Media stories about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $514.80.

Netflix stock opened at $530.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.20. Netflix has a 12 month low of $265.80 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

