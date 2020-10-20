Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post sales of $14.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $17.00 million. Codexis reported sales of $21.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $65.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $69.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at $713,986.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Codexis by 330.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Codexis by 40.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Codexis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Codexis by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

CDXS opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

