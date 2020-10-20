Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.73. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $34.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $867,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.