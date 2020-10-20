$50.29 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post $50.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.18 million and the highest is $53.40 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $44.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $188.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $190.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $192.20 million, with estimates ranging from $182.20 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGC. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of PGC opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $308.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.