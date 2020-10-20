Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report sales of $38.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $41.90 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $34.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $158.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.00 million to $164.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $176.30 million, with estimates ranging from $168.00 million to $184.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of RWT opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $937.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 70.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 119,617 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

