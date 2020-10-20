$60.40 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post sales of $60.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.19 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $69.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $245.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.80 million to $247.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $266.39 million, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $273.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 35.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBC stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

