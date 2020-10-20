Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

STN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $295,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 37.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.