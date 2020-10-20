Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMP opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $247.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

