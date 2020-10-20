Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 1,473,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $3,315,098.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 502.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 357,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 354,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $993,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 185,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

