Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

BREW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.69 million, a P/E ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

