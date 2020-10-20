WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in WideOpenWest by 60.7% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 715,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 270,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 230,662 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 39.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 170,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 695,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.12.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

