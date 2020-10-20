Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DANOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.