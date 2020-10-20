argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.88.

Several research firms have commented on ARGX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

argenx stock opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in argenx by 227.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in argenx by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in argenx by 30.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

