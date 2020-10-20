Research Analysts Set Expectations for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.55 million, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 135,285 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 474,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $9,337,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

