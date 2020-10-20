Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.32 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,084,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,743.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

