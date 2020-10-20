Capital One Financial Comments on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 674,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 125,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

