Alcoa Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – B.Riley Securit upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AA stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 286,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 128,257 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Alcoa by 1,879.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 220,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 209,785 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 6,627.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,275 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

