Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ABG)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABG. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $114.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Revance Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Revance Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of Per Share
$50.29 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. This Quarter
$50.29 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.95 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.95 Million
$60.40 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. This Quarter
$60.40 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. This Quarter
Stantec Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Stantec Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report