Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABG. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $114.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

