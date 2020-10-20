SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLM in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

SLM stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 21.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 554.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $127,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.