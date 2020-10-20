Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA) fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 2,198,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,569% from the average session volume of 131,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,870.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

Fura Gems Company Profile (CVE:FURA)

Fura Gems Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties. It has interests in emerald concession located in the Boyacá District in Colombia; ruby license in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and Coscuez emerald license in San Pablo de Borbur, Boyacá District of Colombia.

