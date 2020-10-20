Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) Shares Down 0.1%

Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 19 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.63% of Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.