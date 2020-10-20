Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Shares Down 2.4%

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)

Distribuidora Internacional de AlimentaciÃ³n, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a network of approximately 3,725 proprietary stores and 2,901 franchised stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, MinipreÃ§o, and DIA&go.

