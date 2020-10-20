NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

NUFARM LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

