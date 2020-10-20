Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €55.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.21 ($79.07).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €63.62 ($74.85) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12 month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.97. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

