Intercontinental Gold and Metals (CVE:ICAU) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd (CVE:ICAU) shares rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 14,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 16,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Company Profile (CVE:ICAU)

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. engages in marketing gold and other commodities to artisanal miners and gold refiners. The company was formerly known as Geodex Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. in November 2017. Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

