TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN) Shares Down 1.4%

TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.72. Approximately 1,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 10.85% of TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

