Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 3,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

About Silver Predator (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

