International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Shares Down 1.2%

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (OTCMKTS:BABWF)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 1,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 20,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.