Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Down 1%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL)’s stock price dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 541.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 2,711.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

