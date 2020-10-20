Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI) Trading Down 8.4%

Newgioco Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWGI)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. 243,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 151,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michele Ciavarella bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 131,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $223,760.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,454,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,058.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 259,124 shares of company stock worth $428,136 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Newgioco Group stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newgioco Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Newgioco Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI)

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of gaming products.

