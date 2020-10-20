iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 2,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.