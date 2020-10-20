Verditek (LON:VDTK) Shares Down 7.3%

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK)’s share price fell 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). 940,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,968,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 million and a PE ratio of -11.88.

Get Verditek alerts:

Verditek (LON:VDTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 7th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Verditek plc, a clean technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of clean technologies in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company develops technologies in the areas of solar modules, industrial treatment of gases and CO2 capture, air purification, water deodorization, industrial treatment of solids, and zero emission and energy.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Verditek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verditek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.