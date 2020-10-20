iRobot Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 18,058 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 330% compared to the average volume of 4,199 call options.

In other iRobot news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $48,457.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,641.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $567,381.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 89.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $84,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Secur. lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of IRBT opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $94.82.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

