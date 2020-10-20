Corteva Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average daily volume of 2,023 call options.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Corteva by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

