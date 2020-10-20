Investors Buy Large Volume of The Carlyle Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,663 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,024 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $385,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,172,695 shares in the company, valued at $227,200,921. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

