Traders Purchase High Volume of Element Solutions Call Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,759 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,254 call options.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NYSE:ESI opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

