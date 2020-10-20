Traders Purchase High Volume of Element Solutions Call Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,759 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,254 call options.
ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.
NYSE:ESI opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.74.
In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
