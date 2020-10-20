Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,467 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 1,650 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.43.

NYSE:HUM opened at $433.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $445.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Humana by 256.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Humana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

