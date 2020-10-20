Cree Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,161 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,580 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,990,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $318,799,000 after buying an additional 123,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cree during the second quarter worth $121,420,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cree by 20.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 290,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. Cree has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

