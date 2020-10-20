Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,523 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 591% compared to the typical volume of 365 call options.

RFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth about $54,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 31.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 215.4% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $416.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

