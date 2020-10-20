Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 18,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average daily volume of 3,008 call options.
Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $141,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,909,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,057 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $23,273,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
