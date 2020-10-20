Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 18,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average daily volume of 3,008 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. BofA Securities raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $141,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,909,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,057 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $23,273,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

