Epizyme Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,471 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 466 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,768,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Epizyme by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,875,000 after acquiring an additional 118,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPZM opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPZM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

