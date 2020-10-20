Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,386 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 640% compared to the average daily volume of 998 call options.

Shares of CBRL opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 40,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,777,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CL King raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

