Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 9,584 call options on the company. This is an increase of 500% compared to the average daily volume of 1,597 call options.

BCLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 240,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,185,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 509.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 36.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

BCLI stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.