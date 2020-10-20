Investors Purchase Large Volume of ARMOUR Residential REIT Call Options (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,731 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the average daily volume of 1,332 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $608.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.