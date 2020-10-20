Traders Purchase High Volume of Vroom Call Options (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 15,286 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 410% compared to the average daily volume of 2,997 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Vroom has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.58.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $253.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

