Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,413 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 640% compared to the average daily volume of 731 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 101,936 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after buying an additional 182,608 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,825.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.