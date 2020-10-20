Teck Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 15,181 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 8,433 call options.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 300,842 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

