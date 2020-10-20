Teck Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 15,181 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 8,433 call options.
Shares of TECK stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 300,842 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
