Endo International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 7,302 call options on the company. This is an increase of 280% compared to the typical volume of 1,921 call options.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Endo International by 58.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 126,177 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 594.2% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 115,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 98,445 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.