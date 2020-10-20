VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPH opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth about $692,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,869,000.

